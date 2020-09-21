U of Missouri Health Care email hack exposes info of 5,000 patients: 4 details

University of Missouri Health Care discovered an employee email phishing attack in May that exposed some patient information.



Four details:



1. The health system reported unauthorized access to some employee email accounts May 4-6. The health system's investigation ended Aug. 28.



2. Patient information in the compromised email accounts included names, birth dates, medical record numbers and health insurance and procedure data. Social Security numbers of some patients were in the email accounts.



3. There isn't evidence that the information was misused.



4. The information of 5,074 patients was compromised in the hack.



More articles on cybersecurity:

Ransomware attack encrypts 30 servers at German hospital: 5 details

Patient sues BJC HealthCare over employee email hack: 4 details

6 more health systems identified in Blackbaud security breach, bringing total to 27





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.