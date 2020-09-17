Patient sues BJC HealthCare over employee email hack: 4 details

A former patient of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare filed a class-action lawsuit against the health system over a cybersecurity incident, according to the lawsuit hosted on Bloomberg.

Four things to know:

1. BJC HealthCare reported three employees' email accounts were breached on May 5 and may have exposed personal health information. The information included patient names, medical records, clinical information, insurance information and Social Security numbers.

2. The lawsuit claims patients with breached information have to spend time and money protecting themselves from fraud and is seeking reimbursement for losses incurred from the breach. The plaintiffs also state that they paid the health system to secure their information and the breach diminished the value of those services.

3. The plaintiffs are seeking financial compensation, lifetime consumer credit protection and monitoring services and restitution.

4. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 16.

