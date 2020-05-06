BJC HealthCare reports employee email breach exposes PHI for 19 facilities: 5 details

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare reported an employee email breach on May 5 that may have exposed patient information.



Five things to know:



1. The health system identified suspicious activity in three employee email accounts on March 6 and launched an investigation, which determined an unauthorized person gained access to the accounts for a limited period of time.



2. The investigation was unable to determine if the unauthorized person viewed any emails or information while having access to the employee email accounts.



3. BJC reviewed all emails and attachments to which the unidentified person had access and found that some of the emails may have included patient names, medical records and limited treatment and clinical information. Some emails also included patient insurance information and Social Security numbers.



4. The incident affected the following BJC hospitals and facilities:



Alton Memorial Hospital

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

BJC Behavioral Health

BJC Corporate Health Services

BJC Home Care

BJC Medical Group

Boone Hospital Center

Christian Hospital

Memorial Hospital Belleville

Memorial Hospital East

Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Missouri Baptist Physician Services, LLC

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Parkland Health Center Bonne Terre

Parkland Health Center Farmington

Progress West Hospital

St. Louis Children’s Hospital



5. The health system plans to send letters to patients whose information was potentially breached.

