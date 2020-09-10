Cyberattack encrypts electronic files at Louisiana clinic, affecting 308,000 patients

A Baton Rouge, La.-based clinic reported a July 8 cyberattack temporarily encrypted thousands of patient records.

Four things to know:



1. The Baton Rouge Clinic notified patients on Sept. 9 that it experienced a cyberattack against its electronic database that affected email and some electronic patient records earlier in the year.



2. The clinic lost access to electronic files during the attack and were unable to view patient records because they were encrypted.



3. Since then, the attack has been resolved and access to electronic files is restored. None of the files were used or disclosed to anyone during the attack, and all files taken were destroyed, according to a report from The Baton Rouge Clinic.



4. The attack affected 308,000 individuals, according to HHS.



