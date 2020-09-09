Blackbaud security breach hits 11 systems: Atrium, NorthShore University, UK HealthCare & more

The Blackbaud security breach affected more than 25,000 nonprofit organizations worldwide, including many health systems in the U.S.

Blackbaud is an organization that stores donor information for organizations. Most of the information exposed included the names, birth dates, addresses and phone numbers of donors and some patients. The breach occurred in between Feb. 7 and May 20, and the vendor notified organizations of the breach in July.



Blackbaud paid the ransom for the attackers to destroy their backup file of stolen information. So far, the breach is known to have affected more than 2 million individuals across at least 11 health U.S. health systems.



Here is a list of the affected health systems and the number of individuals with information exposed. The number of potentially exposed individuals has not been made public for all health systems yet.



1. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): N/A



2. Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): N/A



3. MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.) 300,000

4. Northern Light Health Foundation (Brewer, Maine): 657,392



5. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.): 348,000



6. Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago): 55,983



7. Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.): 360,212



8. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 52,500



9. UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.): 135,959



10. UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.): 163,000



11. UT Health San Antonio: N/A

