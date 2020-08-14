Blackbaud hack exposes info of 657,392 Maine health system donors

Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health Foundation was among the hospitals and health systems affected by a security breach at Blackbaud, which hosts the foundation's fundraising database.



Four things to know:



1. The database includes information about donors, potential donors and attendees at fundraising events. It also has information about patients the health system believed may want to support it in the future.



2. Blackbaud discovered the security breach on May 14 and it continued until May 20. The cyberattackers did not have access to credit card, bank account or Social Security numbers. However, they may have had access to other protected information.



3. The HHS security breach database reported 657,392 individuals within the Northern Light Health Foundation database were affected by the breach.



4. The incident at Blackbaud affected more than 25,000 organizations worldwide and Northern Light Health Foundation is involved in an ongoing investigation to determine the extent of the information accessed by unauthorized individuals.



