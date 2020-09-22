Nebraska Medicine reverts to paper records during computer network outage: 4 details

Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine's computer system went down due to a security incident, according to a Live Well Nebraska report.

Four details:

1. Nebraska Medicine first reported the outage Sept. 20, and the health system anticipates its computer network will remain down through Sept. 22.

2. The security incident affected some of Nebraska Medicine's IT systems as well and led to appointments being postponed. The health system's clinics aim to reschedule appointments in the near future.

3. Staff at Nebraska Medical Center and Bellevue (Neb.) Medical Center have reverted to paper records while the computer systems are down.

4. The health system is working with independent experts to support its IT team in restoring impacted systems.

