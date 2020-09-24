Geisinger warns of phone spoofing scams, launches digital info hub

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger launched a digital information hub to combat telephone scams and make it easier for patients and health plan members to protect personal information.



Three details:



1. The webpage, at geisinger.org/security, provides security alerts on phone-spoofing scams that use fake caller ID information to disguise caller identities. The page includes information on how to protect against scam calls.



2. Geisinger said it's received reports of callers claiming to be Geisinger representatives who pretended to try to schedule appointments but who were really aiming to gain personal information to use for fraud or identity theft.



3. The 13-hospital health system reminded patients and plan members not to give out personal information, including Social Security numbers or medical records, over the phone.



"Phone spoofing scams are regularly reported to our information security office, and our best defense is an informed patient and member community," said Geisinger CIO Steve Dunkle. "We continue to work with telecommunication providers, and when appropriate, local authorities, to do what we can to help in the fight against these scam calls."

