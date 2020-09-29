Piedmont Cancer Institute email phishing incident exposes 5,226 patients' info

Atlanta-based Piedmont Cancer Institute began notifying more than 5,000 patients in September that their personal health information may have been exposed as the result of a recent email phishing incident.

The medical center reported the breach to HHS as affecting 5,226 individuals and posted a data security incident notice to its website stating that an unauthorized individual gained access to a Piedmont Cancer Institute employee's email account between April 5 and May 8.

Patient information exposed due to the email hack includes names, dates of birth, financial account information and credit and debit card information.

As a result of the incident, Piedmont Cancer Institute is implementing multifactor authentication across its email environment and has rolled out additional security awareness training.

