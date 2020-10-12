Einstein Health Network employee email hack exposes 1,821 patients' info: 4 details

Philadelphia-based Einstein Health Network reported a cyberattack on employee email accounts that compromised patient information.

Four things to know:

1. An unauthorized individual gained access to employee email accounts between Aug. 5 and Aug. 17. The health system identified the breach on Aug. 10 and took steps to secure email accounts.

2. The health system is still investigating the incident and a review of the information stored in the email accounts found emails and attachments containing patient information including names, birth dates, medications, providers and treatment. Some of the emails also include Social Security numbers.

3. The incident affected 1,821 individuals' information.

4. EHN has no evidence that patient information has been misused as a result of the incident.

