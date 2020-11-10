Texas health system shuts down IT network, cites security threat: 4 details

Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health shut down its IT network after a security threat to its main campus and some clinics, according to the Abilene Reporter News.



Four details:



1. The three-hospital health system is on downtime procedures during the shutdown, according to a Nov. 9 statement from CEO Brad Holland.



2. Inpatient services and emergency services are still available at the hospitals, but. d a Nov. 9 statement from the health system said it was "placing patients at the most appropriate campus for their care."



3. Hendrick Health may reschedule some outpatient services, including physician visits.



4. The health system said it is coordinating with industry experts and law enforcement to resolve the issue. Hendrick's IT team is working to bring its IT networks back online in stages.



