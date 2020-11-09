Patient info exposed in Massachusetts hospital IT incident: 4 details

Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital reported patient information was exposed during a September data breach.



The hospital notified patients of the incident on Nov. 5. Four details:



1. On Sept. 19, Lawrence General Hospital identified a data security incident that disrupted IT operations.



2. The hospital secured its IT systems and notified law enforcement of the incident.



3. An investigation revealed that an unauthorized party may have accessed some patient information between Sept. 9 and Sept. 19.



4. The compromised information may have included Social Security numbers for five people and names and patient identification numbers of others.



