CHLA shares COVID-19 assessment tool with local schools as they reopen

Children's Hospital Los Angeles partnered with schools in Los Angeles County to provide them with the COVID-19 assessment tool it uses to screen staff before they enter any CHLA building.

The digital tool, which is available in five languages, asks users to enter information about symptoms and whether they have had close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The tool then displays a either a green timestamped screen or a red one, which signals that further evaluation is needed.

CHLA's Enterprise Applications team developed the tool, and it is used by all employees before they enter a CHLA location. The hospital is sharing the tool with local schools in hopes it will streamline COVID-19 screening as they reopen for in-person learning. Schools will receive the tool for free but will have to pay the hosting fees.

"The utilization of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ symptom assessment tool has been a key part in Redondo Beach Unified School District’s successful phased reopening," Steven Keller, superintendent of Schools for Redondo Beach (Ca.) Unified School District, said in a Nov. 10 news release. "Our staff has found it easy to use, and, more importantly, it is efficient. We have been able to screen hundreds of individuals daily with ease, prior to the start of our school day."

More articles on digital transformation:

Black digital health company leaders receive significantly less funding than white, Asian counterparts

Boston Children's launches $65M privately funded biopharmaceutical innovation project

8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.