Boston Children's partners with cloud provider on AI-powered COVID-19 imaging detection tool

Artificial intelligence company DarwinAI and open-source cloud software vendor Red Hat tapped Boston Children's Hospital to help develop and expand their joint COVID-Net neural imaging tool for rapidly screening COVID-19 and assessing disease severity.

DarwinAI and Red Hat launched the COVID-Net initiative in March but are now working to make the imaging tool available to hospitals and healthcare organizations, according to the Nov. 16 news release. To do this, the companies are being advised by the Fetal Neonatal Neuroimaging and Developmental Science Center at Boston Children's Hospital.

The COVID-Net chest radiography tool uses underlying cloud technology from Boston Children's to make the digital tool easier for clinicians to use in hospitals. The tool is designed with a web-based user interface that operates with Boston Children's hybrid and multicloud framework using Red Hat's platform.

More articles on digital transformation:

Biden's take on digital health: 4 key points

Former Cleveland Clinic CIO on retail competition: Hospitals must make digital changes or 'become relic of the past'

States ranked by tech, science capabilities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.