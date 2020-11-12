States ranked by tech, science capabilities
Massachusetts retained its spot as the top state for technology and science, a position it has held since the 2002 iteration of Milken Institute's State Technology and Science Index, which is released every other year.
The index measures each state's science and technology capabilities relative to its job opportunities in those fields. The 2020 index, released Nov. 12, used 105 metrics, including patents, graduates with four-year degrees and research and development spending.
Here's how the states ranked in 2020:
- Massachusetts
- Colorado
- California
- Maryland
- Washington
- Utah
- New Hampshire
- Virginia
- Delaware
- Oregon
- Minnesota
- Connecticut
- Pennsylvania
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Arizona
- New Mexico
- Michigan
- Illinois
- New York
- Georgia
- Rhode Island
- Ohio
- Wisconsin
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Vermont
- Montana
- Kansas
- Missouri
- Alabama
- Florida
- Iowa
- South Carolina
- Alaska
- Hawaii
- Nebraska
- Wyoming
- Tennessee
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Maine
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
- Nevada
- Louisiana
- Arkansas
- West Virginia
- Mississippi
More articles on health IT:
KLAS: Epic, Cerner lead in interoperability for EHRs
Amgen, Japanese drugmaker join study using AI to improve COVID-19 treatment protocols
VillageMD to open 10 clinics in Atlanta: 5 details
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.