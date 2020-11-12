States ranked by tech, science capabilities

Massachusetts retained its spot as the top state for technology and science, a position it has held since the 2002 iteration of Milken Institute's State Technology and Science Index, which is released every other year.

The index measures each state's science and technology capabilities relative to its job opportunities in those fields. The 2020 index, released Nov. 12, used 105 metrics, including patents, graduates with four-year degrees and research and development spending.

Here's how the states ranked in 2020:

Massachusetts



Colorado



California



Maryland



Washington



Utah



New Hampshire



Virginia



Delaware



Oregon



Minnesota



Connecticut



Pennsylvania



New Jersey



North Carolina



Texas



Arizona



New Mexico



Michigan



Illinois



New York



Georgia



Rhode Island



Ohio



Wisconsin



Idaho



Indiana



Vermont



Montana



Kansas



Missouri



Alabama



Florida



Iowa



South Carolina



Alaska



Hawaii



Nebraska



Wyoming



Tennessee



North Dakota



South Dakota



Maine



Kentucky



Oklahoma



Nevada



Louisiana



Arkansas



West Virginia



Mississippi

