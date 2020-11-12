States ranked by tech, science capabilities

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Massachusetts retained its spot as the top state for technology and science, a position it has held since the 2002 iteration of Milken Institute's State Technology and Science Index, which is released every other year.

The index measures each state's science and technology capabilities relative to its job opportunities in those fields. The 2020 index, released Nov. 12, used 105 metrics, including patents, graduates with four-year degrees and research and development spending.

Here's how the states ranked in 2020:

  1. Massachusetts

  2. Colorado

  3. California

  4. Maryland

  5. Washington

  6. Utah

  7. New Hampshire

  8. Virginia

  9. Delaware

  10. Oregon

  11. Minnesota

  12. Connecticut

  13. Pennsylvania

  14. New Jersey

  15. North Carolina

  16. Texas

  17. Arizona

  18. New Mexico

  19. Michigan

  20. Illinois

  21. New York

  22. Georgia

  23. Rhode Island

  24. Ohio

  25. Wisconsin

  26. Idaho

  27. Indiana

  28. Vermont

  29. Montana

  30. Kansas

  31. Missouri

  32. Alabama

  33. Florida

  34. Iowa

  35. South Carolina

  36. Alaska

  37. Hawaii

  38. Nebraska

  39. Wyoming

  40. Tennessee

  41. North Dakota

  42. South Dakota

  43. Maine

  44. Kentucky

  45. Oklahoma

  46. Nevada

  47. Louisiana

  48. Arkansas

  49. West Virginia

  50. Mississippi

More articles on health IT:
KLAS: Epic, Cerner lead in interoperability for EHRs
Amgen, Japanese drugmaker join study using AI to improve COVID-19 treatment protocols
VillageMD to open 10 clinics in Atlanta: 5 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers