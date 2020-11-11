Amgen, Japanese drugmaker join study using AI to improve COVID-19 treatment protocols

Two drugmakers have joined an experimental trial being run by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center that uses artificial intelligence to rapidly evaluate and adjust COVID-19 treatments.

Amgen and Japanese drugmaker Eisai joined the trial, which enrolled its first patient Oct. 26. Both drugmakers' experimental COVID-19 therapies are being evaluated by reinforcement learning, a type of AI that can adjust treatment protocols based on data revealing how each patient responds to the novel drugs.

The reinforcement learning approach allows critical questions to be addressed with real-time data rather than letting time pass until a specified sample size is achieved. The trial design also improves the likelihood that participants could benefit from the treatments they're receiving.

Amgen’s apremilast and Eisai's eritoran, both inflammation suppressors, are being tested in the trial.

