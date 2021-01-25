7 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Apple, Amazon, Google & more

Here are seven recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and big tech companies including Amazon, Apple and Google.

1. The Oklahoma State Department of Health teamed up with Microsoft to build a mobile app that informs people when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and helps them sign up for an appointment.

2. Los Angeles County partnered with health startup Healthvana to roll out a new digital offering that allows residents to store records of their COVID-19 vaccination in Apple Wallet or on a similar Google platform.

3. Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System began deploying Amazon Alexa devices in 2,500 rooms across its 14 hospitals.

4. The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new initiative with Fitbit Jan. 11 to provide 10,000 veterans, caregivers and VA staff with free memberships to Fitbit's digital health services.

5. Google sister company Verily inked an agreement with Microsoft to run its biomedical research platform on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

6. Apple and Cambridge, Mass.-based neurological therapies company Biogen partnered on a research project to analyze how the Apple Watch and iPhone could help monitor cognitive health.

7. Big tech companies and major hospitals teamed up Jan. 14 to form the Vaccination Credential Initiative, a collective working to create a digital, interoperable vaccination record system. Some of the partners working on the project include Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Epic, Cerner, Salesforce, Change Healthcare and Oracle.

