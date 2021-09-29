11 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more 

Eleven recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and Big Tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft:

1. Houston Methodist and Amazon Web Services are collaborating to bring voice assistants into hospital settings.

2. Amazon Web Services and KidsX, a digital health accelerator owned by Children's Hospital Los Angeles, selected 10 companies to participate in the inaugural AWS Healthcare Accelerator.

3. Researchers from Mount Sinai gave Apple Watches to 361 healthcare workers from seven hospitals across New York City to measure their heart rate for a study on stress induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Apple iPhone's latest software update, iOS 15, launched Sept. 20 and will allow users to share their Health app data with their physicians. Six EHR companies are participating in the launch, including Cerner, Allscripts, Meditech and DrChrono.

5. In an effort to expand iPhones' ability to detect health conditions, Apple has partnered with the University of California Los Angeles for a mental health study and drugmaker Biogen for a study focusing on cognitive decline.

6. A partnership between UnitedHealthcare and Apple is providing about 3 million commercial members with free access to Apple Fitness+, a fitness service built around the Apple Watch.

7. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health deployed Google's Workspace platform to improve patient and employee collaborations across its 140 hospitals.

8. Google and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic have collaborated on an artificial intelligence algorithm to improve brain stimulation and assist in treating patients with psychiatric illness and direct brain injuries.

9. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica said it is integrating a new digital musculoskeletal rehabilitation platform in collaboration with IncludeHealth and Google within its care offerings so that musculoskeletal patients can have access to physical therapy both virtually and in person.

10. Google and Cue Health, Google's COVID-19 test provider, are planning to create an advanced respiratory biothreat-detection system.

11. Truveta, a deidentified data platform founded by 14 health systems, is partnering with Microsoft to scale the platform globally and help it reach new clients.