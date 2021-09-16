Mount Sinai study uses Apple Watches to uncover physiological effects of COVID-19 for healthcare workers

Healthcare workers with strong emotional support groups and high resilience were better protected from COVID-19 pandemic-induced stress, according to a Sept. 13 study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

Researchers from Mount Sinai gave 361 healthcare workers from seven hospitals across New York City Apple Watches to measure their heart rate. The study's participants also downloaded a customized app to complete surveys each week that measured resilience, emotional support, stress, optimism and quality of life.

Four insights: