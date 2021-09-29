Amazon, Children's Hospital Los Angeles tap 10 startups for healthcare accelerator program

Amazon Web Services and KidsX, a digital health accelerator owned by Children's Hospital, selected 10 companies to participate in the inaugural AWS Healthcare Accelerator.

The companies were selected from 427 applicants across 31 countries, according to a Sept. 27 news release. The program sought healthcare-centered startups that had a validated solution, existing revenue, customers and U.S. operations. The program will offer mentorship from AWS and KidsX, $25,000 in AWS promotional credits and collaboration opportunities with AWS's healthcare clientele.

The accelerator will culminate in a virtual demo day on Oct. 28, 2021, to showcase presentations from the startups and AWS leadership.

Below are the program participants: