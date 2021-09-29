Amazon, Children's Hospital Los Angeles tap 10 startups for healthcare accelerator program

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Amazon Web Services and KidsX, a digital health accelerator owned by Children's Hospital,  selected 10 companies to participate in the inaugural AWS Healthcare Accelerator.

The companies were selected from 427 applicants across 31 countries, according to a Sept. 27 news release. The program sought healthcare-centered startups that had a validated solution, existing revenue, customers and U.S. operations. The program will offer mentorship from AWS and KidsX, $25,000 in AWS promotional credits and collaboration opportunities with AWS's healthcare clientele.

The accelerator will culminate in a virtual demo day on Oct. 28, 2021, to showcase presentations from the startups and AWS leadership. 

Below are the program participants:

  1. AIVA is a Los Angeles-based startup that offers a voice-powered care assistant for hospital patient rooms.
  2. B.well is a Baltimore-based company that uses longitudinal aggregated data to showcase health status for each consumer and aggregate data to show population health.
  3. Ejenta is a San Francisco-based company that automates remote monitoring and remote care delivery using artificial intelligence licensed from NASA.
  4. Giblib is a Los Angeles-based content streaming service for healthcare providers. It allows them to stream surgical videos, medical lectures and more.
  5. Gyant is a San Francisco-based 24/7 AI virtual assistant and digital front door solution for health systems that allow them to optimize digital patient journeys. 
  6. Kaizen Health is a Chicago-based healthcare logistics platform that connects healthcare and transportation to reduce the barriers to access in healthcare.
  7. Medical Informatics Corp. is a Houston-based virtual care and analytics platform. 
  8. Neuro Rehab VR is a Fort Worth, Texas-based health technology company that creates training exercises for physical and cognitive therapy by leveraging virtual reality and neuroplasticity for recovery. 
  9. OneRecord, headquartered in New York, is giving patients access to their data through an app.
  10. Pieces is a Dallas-based AI platform that connects patients and health systems with solutions that address social determinants of health.

 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars