Amazon, Children's Hospital Los Angeles tap 10 startups for healthcare accelerator program

Amazon Web Services and KidsX, a digital health accelerator owned by Children's Hospital, selected 10 companies to participate in the inaugural AWS Healthcare Accelerator.
The companies were selected from 427 applicants across 31 countries, according to a Sept. 27 news release. The program sought healthcare-centered startups that had a validated solution, existing revenue, customers and U.S. operations. The program will offer mentorship from AWS and KidsX, $25,000 in AWS promotional credits and collaboration opportunities with AWS's healthcare clientele.
The accelerator will culminate in a virtual demo day on Oct. 28, 2021, to showcase presentations from the startups and AWS leadership.
Below are the program participants:
- AIVA is a Los Angeles-based startup that offers a voice-powered care assistant for hospital patient rooms.
- B.well is a Baltimore-based company that uses longitudinal aggregated data to showcase health status for each consumer and aggregate data to show population health.
- Ejenta is a San Francisco-based company that automates remote monitoring and remote care delivery using artificial intelligence licensed from NASA.
- Giblib is a Los Angeles-based content streaming service for healthcare providers. It allows them to stream surgical videos, medical lectures and more.
- Gyant is a San Francisco-based 24/7 AI virtual assistant and digital front door solution for health systems that allow them to optimize digital patient journeys.
- Kaizen Health is a Chicago-based healthcare logistics platform that connects healthcare and transportation to reduce the barriers to access in healthcare.
- Medical Informatics Corp. is a Houston-based virtual care and analytics platform.
- Neuro Rehab VR is a Fort Worth, Texas-based health technology company that creates training exercises for physical and cognitive therapy by leveraging virtual reality and neuroplasticity for recovery.
- OneRecord, headquartered in New York, is giving patients access to their data through an app.
- Pieces is a Dallas-based AI platform that connects patients and health systems with solutions that address social determinants of health.