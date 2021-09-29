Provider-led data platform Truveta inks Microsoft Azure partnership

Listen
Truveta, a de-identified data platform founded by 14 health systems, is parting with Microsoft to scale the platform globally and help it reach new clients.
Four things to know:
- Truveta is building a data platform that includes de-identified medical records, genomics and images, according to a Sept. 29 news release. The platform will be built on Microsoft's cloud. It will leverage Azure and artificial intelligence to provide insights from billions of data points.
- The platform will be integrated into Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, which will expand Microsoft's healthcare offerings and help Truveta reach new clients.
- Microsoft is making an investment in Truveta to accelerate its growth, according to the release.
- Truveta's 17 members provide more than 15 percent of all patient care across the U.S. Fourteen health systems, including Trinity Health, Northwell Health and Tenet Health, founded the data platform to offer more robust insights on medical conditions such as rare diseases and COVID-19.