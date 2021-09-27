Google, COVID-19 test provider partner to create biothreat-detection system: 3 things to know

Listen
Google and Cue Health, Google's COVID-19 test provider, are planning to create an advanced respiratory biothreat-detection system, according to a Sept. 24 CNBC report.
Three things to know:
- Google Cloud and Cue Health have partnered to develop real-time variant tracking and sequencing of COVID-19, according to the report.
- The duo aims to create a respiratory biothreat-detection system that spans from at-home diagnostic tests to real-time viral sequencing, as well as analytical and predictive capabilities with Google Cloud, according to CNBC.
- Google started using Cue Health's COVID-19 tests for its employees after discovering Cue Health was a client of Google Cloud. Cue Health's tests do not require a lab for processing, and patients are able to get their results from a nasal swab on a phone app within 20 minutes.