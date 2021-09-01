CommonSpirit, Google Cloud partner on employee collaboration platform 

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health deployed Google's Workspace platform to improve patient and employee collaborations across its 140 hospitals, the health system announced Sept. 1.

Working with Google Cloud and its implementation partner, Maven Wave, CommonSpirit rolled out Google Workspace to around 140,000 health system staff members in one of "the fastest Google Workspace deployments to date," according to a news release.

Google Workspace is built on the tech giant's cloud platform and combines several of Google's apps, including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Meet and Doc, into a single integrated workspace.

CommonSpirit is now live on Google Workspace across more than 1,000 care sites and 140 hospitals in 21 states. By deploying the platform, the health system has been able to better support its teams' collaboration and communication with patients.

​​"We have thousands of employees and teams across the country—from physicians and care teams to office workers—so being able to easily communicate with each other and share best practices is essential to work as one cohesive organization and deliver the care our patients need and deserve," Suja Chandrasekaran, senior executive vice president and chief information and digital officer at CommonSpirit Health, said in the news release.