ProMedica, Google team up on digital musculoskeletal platform: 4 details  

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica said Sept. 14 it is integrating a new digital musculoskeletal rehabilitation platform within its care offerings so that musculoskeletal patients can have access to physical therapy both virtually and in person.

Four details:

1. IncludeHealth launched its new MSK operating system in collaboration with Google and ProMedica.

2. The new MSK-OS platform lets providers build personalized treatment plans for patients and store the information in the cloud. Patients can use their phones, tablets or computers to log onto the platform and get treatment from their providers.

3. IncludeHealth began working with Google in 2020 to improve its pose estimation models, which accurately measure a patient's balance, strength and range of motion during physical therapy activities.

4. The new platform slightly advances the speed and applicability of traditional post estimation models for virtual MSK care, according to a news release.

"The landscape of care delivery has shifted," John Pigott, MD, chief innovation officer at ProMedica, said. "Health systems must now seek powerful tools to navigate the new frontier of blending on-site and remote services."