Mayo, Google develop algorithm to help treat brain injuries, psychiatric illnesses

Google and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic have collaborated on an artificial intelligence algorithm to improve brain stimulation and assist in treating patients with psychiatric illness and direct brain injuries, Onmanorama reported Sept. 6.
Three details:
- The algorithm is called "basis profile curve identification" and aims to help researchers understand which brain regions interact with each other. This guides neurosurgeons with the placement of electrodes for stimulating devices to treat brain disease.
- The algorithm may help physicians treat patients with epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and more.
- A patient underwent a procedure to remove a brain tumor that incorporated the algorithm. An electrocorticographic electrode was placed to locate seizures and map brain functions before the tumor was removed. Each electrode causes as many as thousands of time points that the algorithm then analyzes.