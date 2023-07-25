Virtual care company Biofourmis lays off 120 employees

Virtual care provider Biofourmis has laid off 120 employees, including 48 in the U.S., as it looks to "right-size" the organization, the company confirmed to Becker's.

Most of the reduced roles are in operations and administration, Biofourmis said.

"Biofourmis has assessed its organizational structure and strategically redesigned key areas to position the company for growth," the statement said. "This is a natural evolution for a company at Biofourmis' growth stage — we grew from just 60 employees in 2019, when we moved our headquarters to the U.S., to 650, including employees from two acquisitions. Now we are taking the appropriate steps to right-size and right-structure the company for growth and profitability and to be good stewards of our funding."

The company partners with health systems, most recently on "hospital-at-home" programs.