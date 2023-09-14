Top 6 health IT deals of Q2, per PitchBook

While private equity and venture capital activity in health IT remained "muted" in the second quarter of 2023, VC funding picked up alongside health systems' financial improvement, PitchBook reported.

Here are the top six health IT deals of the quarter, according to the Sept. 12 report:

April 12: The Carlyle Group ends talks for a planned $15 billion buyout of payer tech company Cotiviti, illustrating how difficult it is to secure debt in the current economic environment.

April 17: Epic and OpenAI integrate generative artificial intelligence into the nation's most-used EHR.

May 16: Hippocratic AI, a healthcare large language model, launches with $50 million in seed funding from General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz.

June 13: New Mountain Capital carves out Apixio, a coding and risk-adjustment platform, from Centene for $300 million.

June 21: Value-based care startup Aledade lands $260 million, reaching a $3.5 billion valuation.

June 21: DexCare, a capacity management platform spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, gets $75 million in series C funding as health systems seek tech to optimize operations amid fluctuating patient volumes and acuity.