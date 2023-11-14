Remote patient monitoring improves costs, outcomes for hypertension patients: Study

Remote patient monitoring improved outcomes and decreased costs in more than 4,000 hypertension patients, new data shows.

Researchers analyzed hypertension patients who used the remote monitoring platform from health tech company Cadence from February 2022 to April 2023, according to an abstract published Nov. 6 in the journal Circulation. They had a reduction in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and also had lower costs than those who got orders but didn't enroll in the program.

"Traditional methods for diagnosing and treating hypertension, which is the most common modifiable risk factor accounting for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in the U.S., have been ineffective," said the report's lead author, David Feldman, MD, a medical advisor to Cadence and cardiologist at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, in a Nov. 13 news release. "The results of this study show that an advanced practice provider-led hypertension program which leverages RPM and technology-enabled treatment protocols can significantly reduce blood pressure, and in doing so, can help more patients achieve guideline-recommended blood pressure goals."

A Nov. 7 study in Annals of Internal Medicine that analyzed 19,978 hypertension patients who used remote patient monitoring also found they had better outcomes but higher healthcare costs.