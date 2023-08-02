Rush rolls out remote patient monitoring

Rush University System for Health has launched a remote patient monitoring program for Medicare and Medicaid patients in the Chicago area.

The Chicago-based academic health system will partner with remote monitoring company Cadence on the program, which will initially serve patients with hypertension, congestive heart failure, and Type 2 diabetes. Patients will get devices that will be monitored by a nurse practitioner-led care team, as well as at-home labs, medications and coaching.

"Our goal at Rush is to deliver phenomenal health care for all people, all the time. We know access, especially for patients with chronic disease, can be a major challenge," said health system President and CEO Omar Lateef, DO, in an Aug. 1 news release. "With Cadence's technology and clinical infrastructure supporting Rush clinicians, we will help more patients achieve even better outcomes."

Rush is Cadence's seventh health system partner as well as its second academic medical center.