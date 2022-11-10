Northwell Holdings, Aegis Ventures partner to focus on menopause care

Northwell Holdings, the venture arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, partnered with Aegis Ventures to launch Upliv, a women's virtual care company that will focus on providing menopause care.

In April, Aegis and Northwell Holdings partnered to launch a platform that develops and commercializes healthcare artificial intelligence companies. Upliv will raise $8.4 million in seed funding by the end of 2023, according to a Nov. 10 Aegis news release.

Initially, Upliv will offer its services to Northwell nurses, with an expected commercial rollout in the first quarter of 2023.

"Today there are safe, effective and science-backed medications and non-pharmacologic treatments to manage the symptoms of menopause. However, many women still struggle to access this care," Stacey Rosen, MD, senior vice president of the Katz Institute for Women's Health at Northwell, said in the release. "By leveraging virtual care solutions, we can create access to specialized medical professionals so women can receive the necessary support to explore treatment options."