MetroHealth earns recognition for HIV app

Positive Peers, an HIV app created by MetroHealth staff, is gaining recognition from the Department of Health and Human Services for its impact in helping young people navigate their HIV diagnosis.

The app, launched in March 2020, provides HIV patients with health management tools, health information and a social platform where they can post on a community bulletin board or direct-message other users, according to a Feb. 22 release from MetroHealth.

The Health Resources and Service Administration is recognizing the app and will feature it on its TargetHIV website of best practices for the month of February.

According to the health system, this recognition will bring more awareness to the app, as well as give more patients access to its resources.