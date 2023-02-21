Merative, formerly IBM's health data arm, lays off 250 people: Reports

Merative, the health data company formerly known as IBM Watson Health, has undergone "reductions" to strategize for long-term growth, a spokesperson told Becker's.

According to TheLayoff.com, the company laid off about 150 people, or 12.5 percent of its workforce, effective Feb. 24, following layoffs of 100 employees in November.

"Since becoming a standalone company in July, Merative has evaluated our organization and made changes, and in some cases reductions, to align to our six core product lines," the spokesperson said. "These changes align with our strategic plan for long-term growth. For privacy and competitive reasons, we don't share details about reductions in force."

Merative formed last year after investment firm Francisco Partners bought IBM's healthcare and data analytics assets.