Francisco Partners completes acquisition of IBM Watson Health's data, assets

Investment firm Francisco Partners has completed its acquisition of healthcare data and analytics assets that were part of IBM's Watson Health.

The deal, which was originally announced on Jan. 21, will transition the assets into a new standalone company called Merative, according to a June 30 press release. The company will be headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., and be led by Gerry McCarthy.

Merative will focus on health insights, marketscan, clinical development, social program management and phytel, micromedex, and merge imaging solutions. It aims to market to life sciences, providers, imaging, health plans, employers, and government health and human services sectors.

"Merative has market leading products, top clients and talented leadership," said Mr. McCarthy. "With the commitment, support and deep experience of Francisco Partners, we will invest heavily in expanding the reach of these products as we continue to work with clients to improve healthcare delivery, decision making and performance."