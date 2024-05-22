Health tech company lays off entire workforce

Biotech company Cue Health is laying off all its employees and will shut down May 24, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported May 21.

The company's closure follows the FDA's recent advisory, which urged consumers to discard Cue Health's COVID-19 test kits due to potential false results. Cue Health said May 16 that it stopped selling its COVID-19 tests.

This is Cue Health's second round of layoffs. On May 3, Cue Health laid off 230 employees, equating to 49% of its workforce. Cue Health said the move was made in a bid to lower its cost framework and enhance its operational effectiveness.