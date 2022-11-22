Apple Watch app gets FDA clearance for Parkinson's care

An Apple Watch-based app from digital health startup h2o therapeutics that monitors patients with Parkinson's disease has gotten 510(k) marketing clearance from the FDA.

The prescription mobile app Parky tracks Parkinson's symptoms like tremors and dyskinesia in real time via the watch using Apple's Movement Disorder Application Programming Interface.

The app shares the data with medical professionals to help them develop a clinical profile for patients outside the clinic and tailor treatment plans.

"We believe Parky will bring great value to the Parkinson's disease community as an easily scalable and data-driven product," h2o therapeutics founder Yagmur Selin Gulmus said in a Nov. 20 company news release.