AI far from fixing prior authorization, Epic exec says

Artificial intelligence is still a long way away from speeding up prior authorizations, an Epic executive told Politico.

"I'm very, very bullish on AI," Derek De Young, payer platform product lead at Epic, told the news outlet. "But the biggest challenge right now is still connectivity — to actually get the health systems connected to be able to submit these things electronically."

The EHR vendor has a product that connects payers and medical organizations and that could enable AI to be part of the solution, according to the May 24 story. But to truly streamline prior authorizations, the healthcare system needs a national directory for health plans and providers, Mr. De Young said.

"It's going to happen when payers and providers come together," he told the publication. "The good news is that's happening."