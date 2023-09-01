3 digital health bankruptcies

Noah Schwartz -

As digital health funding has declined since the COVID-19 era, some former digital health unicorns have been forced to file for bankruptcy.

Here are three bankrupt digital health companies:

  1. Proteus Digital Health, one of the first digital health unicorns, filed for bankruptcy in June 2020.

  2. In April 2023, Pear Therapeutics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and laid off 92 percent of its workforce.

  3. Babylon Health, a digital health company once valued at nearly $2 billion, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy for its two subsidiaries.
 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars