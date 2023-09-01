3 digital health bankruptcies

As digital health funding has declined since the COVID-19 era, some former digital health unicorns have been forced to file for bankruptcy.
Here are three bankrupt digital health companies:
- Proteus Digital Health, one of the first digital health unicorns, filed for bankruptcy in June 2020.
- In April 2023, Pear Therapeutics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and laid off 92 percent of its workforce.
- Babylon Health, a digital health company once valued at nearly $2 billion, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy for its two subsidiaries.