14 recent digital health funding rounds

Despite a slowing funding market for digital health companies, investors continue to pour money into promising health tech ideas.

Here are 14 of those investments reported by Becker's since June 27:

1. Olio Health, which offers a digital platform for post-acute care, landed a $13 million series A growth investment Aug. 29.

2. Digital wearable therapeutics company Theranica closed a $45 million series C funding round Aug. 29.

3. Artificial intelligence firm Digital Diagnostics closed on a $75 million series B funding round Aug. 23 that saw participation from Optum and OSF Ventures.

4. KeyCare, a digital health startup built with Epic, raised $24 million in series A funding Aug. 17.

5. Intel Capital pitched in $20 million Aug. 10 to the series D financing round for digital health company Biofourmis.

6. Digital-first home healthcare firm Cera secured $320 million in funding Aug. 4 to expand the number of patients it can care for.

7. Digital health and medtech company Sibel Health raised $33 million in new series B fundraising Aug. 4.

8. Health tech company Annexus Health landed $33 million in a series B funding round Aug. 2.

9. Cardiac-focused digital health startup Cleerly Health raised $192 million in its latest series C financing round July 25.

10. Healthie, which provides infrastructure to digital health companies, closed on $16 million in fundraising July 19.

11. Eka Care, an EHR safekeeping platform, raised $15 million in funding July 19.

12. Canvas Medical, a company that provides EHRs for digital health firms, landed $24 million in series B funding July 14.

13. Fold Health, a startup aiming to reduce administrative tasks in primary care offices, raised $6 million July 13.

14. PicnicHealth, a tech firm that collects and digitizes patients' medical records, closed on $60 million in series C funding June 27 to expand its digital research tool.