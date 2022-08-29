Post-acute care platform Olio Health raises $13M

Olio Health, which offers a digital platform for post-acute care, has landed a $13 million series A growth investment.

"Health systems lack insight into their patients' conditions post-discharge, increasing readmission rates and length of stay," said Philip Lewis, a partner with lead funder Fulcrum Equity Partners, in an Aug. 29 Fulcrum news release. "When the entire care management team has real-time patient status throughout the post-acute footprint, providers can drive performance in value-based care arrangements."

Olio's software is designed to help valued-based care payers and providers work to improve population health measures. The funding will allow the startup to boost customer support, develop new products and rapidly expand its market availability, stated Olio CEO Ben Forrest.

"The heightened demand for value-based care solutions and the need for data and analytics to drive cost savings is a driver for accelerated adoption of healthcare technologies, such as Olio," stated Bill Trainor, a partner with participating funder Mutual Capital Partners.