11 top companies in hospital-at-home market

As hospital-at-home programs grow in popularity, investment in home health companies grew from $2.2 billion in 2020 to $4.7 billion in 2021, 7WireVentures reported.

While 2022 was "relatively muted" compared to previous years, "stakeholder interest in health at home solutions continues," the venture capital firm wrote June 29. Here are 11 leading hospital-at-home companies from the report (listed in alphabetical order):

1. AlayaCare

2. Amwell

3. Casana

4. Contessa

5. Inbound Health

6. Medically Home

7. Peerbridge

8. Recuro Health

9. Reimagine Health

10. Signify Health

11. Tomorrow Health