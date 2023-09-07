1 health system exec makes inaugural Time 100 AI List

Keith Dreyer, DO, PhD, chief data science officer of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, has been named to the inaugural Time 100 AI List.

Dr. Dreyer, who is also vice chair of radiology, oversees dozens of AI algorithms that the health system uses to read medical images, helping diagnose and detect disease, according to the Sept. 7 Time story. He continuously evaluates the algorithms for efficacy and patient privacy, works on AI-based reimbursement, and analyzes how autonomous AI can become in healthcare.

"AI in healthcare holds tremendous promise and potential for our many stakeholders — from patients and caregivers to providers and administrators — by enabling novel insights that support clinical impact," he said in a Sept. 7 health system news release shared with Becker's. "I'm committed to improving healthcare delivery and operations through the development and productization of AI-enabled solutions in a manner that maximizes societal good."

Time's honorees included a variety of executives, policymakers, entrepreneurs and artists who are advancing AI, including Elon Musk and Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of ChatGPT-developer OpenAI. Dr. Dreyer is the only health system leader who made the list.