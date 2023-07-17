What the top 1% earns in every state

Southern states have the lowest income thresholds, while those on the East Coast gravitate toward the higher side, according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset.
The financial technology company analyzed data from the Internal Revenue Service and Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the minimum income required to be among the top 1 percent of earners in every state.
Here are the income thresholds for each state's highest earners, per SmartAsset's analysis:
1. Connecticut — $952,902
2. Massachusetts — $903,401
3. California — $844,266
4. New Jersey — $817,346
5. Washington — $804,853
6. New York — $776,662
7. Colorado — $709,092
8. Florida — $694,987
9. Illinois — $660,810
10. New Hampshire — $659,037
11. Wyoming — $656,118
12. Virginia — $643,848
13. Maryland — $633,333
14. Texas — $631,849
15. Utah — $630,544
16. Minnesota — $626,451
17. Nevada — $603,751
18. South Dakota — $590,373
19. Pennsylvania — $588,702
20. North Dakota — $585,556
21. Georgia — $585,397
22. Oregon — $571,813
23. Arizona — $564,031
24. Idaho — $560,040
25. North Carolina — $559,762
26. Montana — $559,656
27. Kansas — $554,912
28. Rhode Island — $548,531
29. Tennessee — $548,329
30. Alaska — $542,824
31. Nebraska — $535,651
32. Delaware — $529,928
33. Vermont — $518,039
34. Wisconsin — $517,321
35. South Carolina — $508,427
36. Michigan — $504,671
37. Maine — $502,605
38. Missouri — $500,626
39. Ohio — $500,253
40. Hawaii — $495,263
41. Iowa — $483,985
42. Indiana — $473,685
43. Alabama — $470,341
44. Oklahoma — $460,172
45. Louisiana — $458,269
46. Arkansas — $450,700
47. Kentucky — $445,294
48. New Mexico — $411,395
49. Mississippi — $381,919
50. West Virginia — $367,582