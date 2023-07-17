What the top 1% earns in every state

Southern states have the lowest income thresholds, while those on the East Coast gravitate toward the higher side, according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset.

The financial technology company analyzed data from the Internal Revenue Service and Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the minimum income required to be among the top 1 percent of earners in every state.

Here are the income thresholds for each state's highest earners, per SmartAsset's analysis:

1. Connecticut — $952,902

2. Massachusetts — $903,401

3. California — $844,266

4. New Jersey — $817,346

5. Washington — $804,853

6. New York — $776,662

7. Colorado — $709,092

8. Florida — $694,987

9. Illinois — $660,810

10. New Hampshire — $659,037

11. Wyoming — $656,118

12. Virginia — $643,848

13. Maryland — $633,333

14. Texas — $631,849

15. Utah — $630,544

16. Minnesota — $626,451

17. Nevada — $603,751

18. South Dakota — $590,373

19. Pennsylvania — $588,702

20. North Dakota — $585,556

21. Georgia — $585,397

22. Oregon — $571,813

23. Arizona — $564,031

24. Idaho — $560,040

25. North Carolina — $559,762

26. Montana — $559,656

27. Kansas — $554,912

28. Rhode Island — $548,531

29. Tennessee — $548,329

30. Alaska — $542,824

31. Nebraska — $535,651

32. Delaware — $529,928

33. Vermont — $518,039

34. Wisconsin — $517,321

35. South Carolina — $508,427

36. Michigan — $504,671

37. Maine — $502,605

38. Missouri — $500,626

39. Ohio — $500,253

40. Hawaii — $495,263

41. Iowa — $483,985

42. Indiana — $473,685

43. Alabama — $470,341

44. Oklahoma — $460,172

45. Louisiana — $458,269

46. Arkansas — $450,700

47. Kentucky — $445,294

48. New Mexico — $411,395

49. Mississippi — $381,919

50. West Virginia — $367,582