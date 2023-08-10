What the 6 University of California hospital CEOs made in 2022

The University of California has released 2022 wage data for every employee on its payroll, including the CEOs of its six highly ranked academic health centers.

Here's what each health system CEO took home in gross pay last year, according to the U's database:

1. Johnese Spisso, UCLA Health (Los Angeles) — $1,964,352

2. Suresh Gunasekaran, UCSF Health (San Francisco) — $1,815,969**

3. Patricia Maysent, UC San Diego Health — $1,323,810

4. Chad Lefteris, UCI Health (Irvine) — $1,172,026

5. David Lubarsky, MD, UC Davis Health — $1,011,302

6. Donald Larsen, UCR Health (Riverside) — $515,004





** Mr. Gunasekaran took the helm of UCSF Health in March 2022. He succeeded Mark Laret, who retired from the role Dec. 31, 2021.

Mr. Laret was still on the University of California's CEO payroll in 2022, receiving $751,227.