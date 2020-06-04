What 20 healthcare CEOs earned in 2019

Median pay for CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies hit a new record of $13.1 million in 2019, and the leaders of 11 healthcare companies earned $21 million or more last year, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal.

Though most S&P 500 CEOs received raises of 8 percent or better last year, many companies across all industries have announced salary reductions for CEOs this year due to financial pressures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the 20 healthcare industry CEOs with the biggest packages in 2019, according to WSJ's analysis of compensation for leaders of S&P 500 companies.

1. Larry J. Merlo, CVS Health: $36.5 million

2. Daniel O'Day, Gilead Sciences: $29.1 million

3. Miles D. White, Abbott Laboratories: $27.8 million

4. Kenneth C. Frazier, Merck: $27.6 million

5. Samuel N. Hazen, HCA Healthcare: $26.8 million

6. Michael F. Neidorff, Centene: $26.4 million

7. Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson: $25.4 million

8. Alan B. Miller, Universal Health Services: $24.5 million

9. Richard A. Gonzalez, AbbVie: $21.6 million

10. Leonard S. Schleifer, Regeneron: $21.5 million

11. David A. Ricks, Eli Lilly: $21.3 million

12. Robert A. Bradway, Amgen: $19.6 million

13. David Cordani, Cigna: $19.3 million

14. Stefano Pessina, Walgreens: $19.2 million

15. Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher Scientific: $19 million

16. Ludwig Hantson, Alexion Pharmaceuticals: $18.9 million

T-16. David S. Wichmann, UnitedHealth: $18.9 million

18. Giovanni Caforio, Bristol-Myers Squibb: $18.8 million

19. Heather M. Bresch, Mylan: $18.5 million

20. Michel Vounatsos, Biogen: $18.2 million

More articles on compensation:

Physician compensation grew most for these 5 specialties

10 lowest-paying states for nurse practitioners

More companies center cost-cutting strategies on 'shared pain' than in past downturns

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.