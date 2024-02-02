The latest travel nurse pay trends

Pay for travel nurses continues to change and varies across states.

Here are three things to know about the state of travel nurse pay, according to data shared with Becker's from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Note: As of Feb. 2, there are 160,866 open jobs on the Vivian platform, plus 80,095 new this week.

1. Average weekly travel nurse pay dropped 9.1% year over year, from $2,643 in January 2023 to $2,409 in January 2024.

2. From December to January, Connecticut saw the highest increase (3.37%), and Rhode Island had the sharpest decrease (5.01%).

3. Cardiac and pediatric ICU roles continue to be some of the most lucrative, Vivian said. As of December, the highest-paying roles were cardiac progressive care unit ($3,251 per week, on average); pediatric intensive care unit ($3,109 per week, on average); and cardiovascular pediatric intensive care unit ($3,083.72 per week, on average).