Texas Children's Hospital to provide special stipends for employees

Employees of Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital will receive a special stipend to assist them amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital's CEO announced.

In a letter sent to staff April 7, Texas Children's President and CEO Mark A. Wallace said those working full-time will receive a stipend of $500, and those working part-time will receive a stipend of $250.

"I want to honor your dedication and commitment to our patients, families and colleagues, so please consider this a form of recognition for all of the professional and personal sacrifices you are making along this journey," Mr. Wallace wrote.

Employees will receive their stipend on April 10.

