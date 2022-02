RN average hourly wage, salary for all 50 states — California tops list at $120K

Registered nurses in the U.S. make an average of $80,010 annually, but nurses in some states make much more than the mean annual wage, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For instance, nurses in California earn the highest average salary of all U.S. nurses at $120,560. Hawaii is second at $104,830, followed by Massachusetts, Oregon and Alaska.

Below are the average mean hourly wages and salaries for nurses in all 50 states, based on May 2020 BLS data, the most recent data available, and listed in alphabetical order.

Median annual household income data is based on the U.S. Census Bureau 2019 Current Population Survey, Annual Social and Economic Supplements Data Tables and reported by the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

Alabama

Hourly: $28.96

Annual wage: $60,230

Median annual household income: $51,734

Alaska

Hourly: $45.81

Annual wage: $95,270

Median annual household income: $75,463

Arizona

Hourly: $38.64

Annual wage: $80,380

Median annual household income: $62,055

Arkansas

Hourly: $30.60

Annual wage: $63,640

Median annual household income: $48,952

California

Hourly: $57.96

Annual wage: $120,560

Median annual household income: $80,440

Colorado

Hourly: $37.43

Annual wage: $77,860

Median annual household income: $77,127

Connecticut

Hourly: $40.79

Annual wage: $84,850

Median annual household income: $78,833

Delaware

Hourly: $35.74

Annual wage: $74,330

Median annual household income: $70,176

Florida

Hourly: $33.42

Annual wage: $69,510

Median annual household income: $59,227

Georgia

Hourly: $34.38

Annual wage: $71,510

Median annual household income: $61,980

Hawaii

Hourly: $50.40

Annual wage: $104,830

Median annual household income: $83,102

Idaho

Hourly: $34.44

Annual wage: $71,640

Median annual household income: $60,999

Illinois

Hourly: $35.85

Annual wage: $74,560

Median annual household income: $69,187

Indiana

Hourly: $32.45

Annual wage: $67,490

Median annual household income: $57,603

Iowa

Hourly: $30.08

Annual wage: $62,570

Median annual household income: $61,691

Kansas

Hourly: $30.87

Annual wage: $64,200

Median annual household income: $62,087

Kentucky

Hourly: $31.12

Annual wage: $64,730

Median annual household income: $52,295

Louisiana

Hourly: $32.70

Annual wage: $68,010

Median annual household income: $51,073

Maine

Hourly: $34.16

Annual wage: $71,040

Median annual household income: $58,924

Maryland

Hourly: $39.23

Annual wage: $81,590

Median annual household income: $86,738

Massachusetts

Hourly: $46.27

Annual wage: $96,250

Median annual household income: $85,843

Michigan

Hourly: $35.57

Annual wage: $73,980

Median annual household income: $59,584

Minnesota

Hourly: $38.92

Annual wage: $80,960

Median annual household income: $74,593

Mississippi

Hourly: $29.45

Annual wage: $61,250

Median annual household income: $45,792

Missouri

Hourly: $31.68

Annual wage: $65,900

Median annual household income: $57,409

Montana

Hourly: $33.91

Annual wage: $70,530

Median annual household income: $57,153

Nebraska

Hourly: $33.41

Annual wage: $69,480

Median annual household income: $63,229

Nevada

Hourly: $43.15

Annual wage: $89,750

Median annual household income: $63,276

New Hampshire

Hourly: $36.52

Annual wage: $75,970

Median annual household income: $77,933

New Jersey

Hourly: $41.21

Annual wage: $85,720

Median annual household income: $85,751

New Mexico

Hourly: $36.40

Annual wage: $75,700

Median annual household income: $51,945

New York

Hourly: $43.16

Annual wage: $89,760

Median annual household income: $72,108

North Carolina

Hourly: $33.15

Annual wage: $68,950

Median annual household income: $57,341

North Dakota

Hourly: $33.47

Annual wage: $69,630

Median annual household income: $64,577

Ohio

Hourly: $33.53

Annual wage: $69,750

Median annual household income: $58,642

Oklahoma

Hourly: $32.02

Annual wage: $66,600

Median annual household income: $54,449

Oregon

Hourly: $46.27

Annual wage: $96,230

Median annual household income: $67,058

Pennsylvania

Hourly: $35.66

Annual wage: $74,170

Median annual household income: $63,463

Rhode Island

Hourly: $39.81

Annual wage: $82,790

Median annual household income: $71,169

South Carolina

Hourly: $32.28

Annual wage: $67,140

Median annual household income: $56,227

South Dakota

Hourly: $29.31

Annual wage: $60,960

Median annual household income: $59,533

Tennessee

Hourly: $30.83

Annual wage: $64,120

Median annual household income: $56,071

Texas

Hourly: $36.92

Annual wage: $76,800

Median annual household income: $64,034

Utah

Hourly: $33.83

Annual wage: $70,370

Median annual household income: $75,780

Vermont

Hourly: $34.68

Annual wage: $72,140

Median annual household income: $63,001

Virginia

Hourly: $35.76

Annual wage: $74,380

Median annual household income: $76,456

Washington

Hourly: $43.90

Annual wage: $91,310

Median annual household income: $78,687

West Virginia

Hourly: $31.31

Annual wage: $65,130

Median annual household income: $48,850

Wisconsin

Hourly: $35.94

Annual wage: $74,760

Median annual household income: $64,168

Wyoming

Hourly: $34.90

Annual wage: $72,600

Median annual household income: $65,003