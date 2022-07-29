Physician assistant pay, by specialty

Critical care physician assistants earned an average of $122,832 in 2021, making it the highest paid specialty, according to the American Academy of Physician Associates 2022 Salary Report released July 29 and shared with Becker's.

Data for the salary report were collected via an online survey between Jan. 27 and March 7. Nearly 12,000 physician assistants across the U.S. responded to at least some of the questions in the survey. Respondents must have worked at least 32 hours or more per week in 2021 to be included in the compensation section.

The pay figures below are based on both base salary and bonuses in the 50th percentile of each specialty. Becker's added the base salary and bonus for each specialty:

Critical care —- $122,832

Emergency medicine — $121,480

Surgical subspecialties — $121,400

*This represents the average pay from 16 subspecialties

Other specialties — 118,300

*This represents the average pay from 21 other specialties

Cardiology — $118,000

Hematology/oncology — $117,297

Pediatric subspecialties — $114,000

Rheumatology — $113,000

Infectious disease — $113,000

Gastroenterology — $113,000

Pulmonology — $112,900

Primary care — $112,000

Nephrology — $111,000

Endocrinology — $107,425