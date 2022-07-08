Pennsylvania hospital workers win contract with up to 26% raises over 3 years

Members of Service Employee International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania reached an agreement with Allegheny Health Network officials to raise the wages of some hourly employees at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison by as much as 26 percent over the next three years.

The contract affects about 100 employees at Allegheny Valley Hospital and also applies to about 100 union workers at AHN's Canonsburg Hospital.

This month, workers at Allegheny Valley Hospital will get raises averaging 6.2 percent, with an additional 12.2 percent in hikes over the next three years. Some employees will receive raises above the average up to a total of a 26 percent increase. Workers at Canonsburg Hospital will see raises totaling 11.7 percent over three years after a 5.7 percent pay hike this month.

Matt Yarnell, the union state president, said that none of the unionized employees at either location would get a raise in July of less than 3 percent, plus 50 cents an hour.

"We know the main reason workers are leaving is pay. So this contract specifically addresses a way to retain workers," Mr. Yarnell said.

Dan Laurent, vice president of communications for AHN, said the agreement represents a positive investment in personnel retention and development.

"We are very pleased to have reached fair and competitive new contracts with our represented team members at AVH and Canonsburg Hospital," Mr. Laurent said.

The contract will run through June 2025. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents 45,000 workers in the medical field across the state.