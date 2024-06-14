PA pay by state, adjusted by cost of living

Nevada has the highest hourly mean wage for physician assistants, even after adjusted for cost of living, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the mean hourly wages for nurses in 49 states and Washington, D.C., adjusted for cost of living. Salary data for PAs in Mississippi was not available. Becker's calculated these figures using May 2023 salary data from BLS and 2024 cost of living index data from the World Population Review. 

State

PA hourly mean wage

Cost of living index

PA hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living

Nevada

$74.42

101.3

$73.45

Wyoming

$66.86

92.8

$72.08

Missouri

$61.68

88.4

$69.78

Texas

$64.80

93

$69.68

Oklahoma

$59.67

86

$69.38

Iowa

$62.13

89.7

$69.26

Minnesota

$64.84

94.1

$68.91

Indiana

$63.04

91.5

$68.90

New Mexico

$64.01

94.2

$67.96

Nebraska

$60.74

90.1

$67.42

Kansas

$57.44

87.7

$65.50

Illinois

$59.00

90.8

$64.93

West Virginia

$58.55

90.3

$64.84

North Dakota

$61.22

94.6

$64.71

Wisconsin

$61.43

95

$64.66

Louisiana

$59.27

92

$64.42

Delaware

$65.51

102.6

$63.86

Washington

$73.46

115.1

$63.82

Connecticut

$71.78

113.1

$63.48

Michigan

$58.76

92.7

$63.39

South Dakota

$59.09

93.8

$63.01

New Jersey

$71.32

114.1

$62.52

North Carolina

$59.55

96.1

$61.99

Montana

$63.68

103.7

$61.41

Ohio

$57.67

94

$61.35

Georgia

$55.60

91

$61.10

Tennessee

$54.66

90.4

$60.45

Utah

$60.80

101.5

$59.89

Arizona

$63.56

107.2

$59.30

Colorado

$62.51

105.5

$59.26

Oregon

$68.18

115.1

$59.23

Vermont

$67.24

114.9

$58.51

Pennsylvania

$57.58

99

$58.16

New Hampshire

$66.40

115

$57.74

Alaska

$71.39

124.4

$57.39

Maine

$63.84

111.5

$57.27

Florida

$58.55

102.3

$57.23

Rhode Island

$63.20

110.5

$57.19

South Carolina

$54.96

96.5

$56.96

Virginia

$57.70

103.1

$55.98

California

$74.02

134.5

$55.03

New York

$66.54

125.1

$53.18

Alabama

$46.26

88.8

$52.09

Idaho

$54.75

106.1

$51.60

Kentucky

$47.74

93.8

$50.89

Arkansas

$42.65

90.3

$47.23

Maryland

$56.39

119.5

$47.18

Massachusetts

$63.72

148.4

$42.93

District of Columbia

$60.62

148.7

$40.76

Hawaii

$62.65

179

$34.99

Mississippi

Data not available

85.3

Data not available

